Cardi B Deactivates Social Media After Nasty Exchanges

Cardi B deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts Sunday after she was criticized for not attending the Grammy Awards.

“I'm deleting my Twitter but On (sic) God I hate this f**king dumba** fan base,” the rap star wrote. “You got the slow dumba**es dragging my kids all cause y'all though (sic) I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**king stupid. I can't. I needs to protect myself.”

Some fans were upset that Cardi didn’t go to the Grammys, where her track “Up” lost Best Rap Performance to “Family Ties” by Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar.

“My thing is, why hype us up if you know [you’re] not going from the jump?,” someone tweeted, suggesting Cardi “needs to take her fans more seriously [because] this is getting ridiculous, I’m sorry.”

Cardi fired back: “When did I hype y’all up? Where and when did I ever [give] hints? Like are you okay.

"I’m not going to [an] award show if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out.”

When someone tweeted: “I bet your son wouldn’t like for you to be on your a** while teasing us fans and never dropping music,” Cardi replied: “I hope your moms die.”

The rap star told others to “drink acid” and “suck d**k.”

One troll declared that one of Cardi’s children with Migos rapper Offset was autistic.

“None of my kids are autistic … Don’t project what you got on my kids the f**k,” she fumed.

Before deactivating her Instagram, Cardi explained her anger in an IG Live.

“It gets me annoyed when other people talk about me,” she said. “But when my own f**king fans talk s**t about me, that s**t really pissed the f**k out of me, bro. That s**t really pissed me the f**k off.”

She refused to apologize for wishing death on a fan’s mother. “That person bring up my son. If you talking s**t about me, why you bringing up my f**king son?

“If you bring up my son, I hate you, I wish the worst on you, I wish the worst on your mother, your father, your sister, your everything. I hate you, b***h. I wish your f**king existence f**king disappear off earth, because you a dumba** b***h for bringing up my mother f**king son.”

Cardi also said “there’s nothing wrong with” autism “but my kid doesn’t have that.”

She ended her tirade with: “I be wishing I could catch y’all so I could kill y’all with my own f**king hands. I’m not taking nothing back, suck my d**k. F**k outta here.”

It is not the first time Cardi has turned off her social media accounts. She deacticated her Instagram in 2018 following a war of words about Azealia Banks and she briefly took down her Twitter account last October over vitriol from followers.

“Trying to control my life is not constructive criticism,” Cardi explained in an IG Live at the time. “That s**t is crazy and weird. A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I’m motherf**king Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something."

In February, she set her daughter's Instagram account to "private" due to hateful comments.