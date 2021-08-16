Cardi B Defends Lizzo From Haters

Cardi B is showing support for Lizzo after an emotional Instagram Live in which Lizzo responded to online trolls attacking her and their collaboration “Rumors.”

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your (sic) problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this,” Cardi B wrote in a retweet of a clip from Lizzo’s Instagram Live.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Lizzo broke down in tears about the “people who have something mean to say” about her.

“For the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” she told fans. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Cardi B referred to the power of some of the words Lizzo’s haters use. "When people callin you ‘mammy’ cause your (sic) a black woman makin pop music and thousands of people callin you names it gets to you,” she tweeted.

In another, she fumed: “Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f**k.”