Cardi B Denies Cheating On Husband Offset

Cardi B publicly denied on Monday that she cheated on her husband Offset.

In an Instagram Story he later deleted, Offset claimed his famous wife hooked up with another man.

Cardi fired back on Twitter Spaces: “First of all, let me say, you can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

The rap superstar accused Offset of “spiralling and thinking s**t.” Cardi insisted she is too famous to be unfaithful because a “regular degular shmegular” man would go public – as would someone “in the industry.”

Cardi continued: “So please boy, stop acting stupid.”

Cardi and Offset were married in 2017 and welcomed daughter Kulture in 2018 and son Wave in 2021.

In a 2018 interview, Cardi defended her decision to stand by her man after Offset was caught cheating. “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck,” she said. “Like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem. B**ch, I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player.

“But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life.”

In December 2018, Cardi announced that she and Offset had split. “It might take time to get a divorce," she said at the time. She filed for divorce in 2020 but soon said they were back together.