Cardi B Drops Raunchy 'Up'

Cardi B has dropped “Up."

The song came overnight with a video, directed by Tanu Muino, that opens with the rap star standing in a cemetery where there is a gravestone that reads: “RIP 2020.” Check it out here.

Cardi’s “Up” is a long way from Shania Twain’s 2002 song of the same name – it's packed with expletives, sexual references and at least six uses of the N-word.

“Up” is the first new music from Cardi since last August’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. She also appeared with Mike Towers on Anitta’s “Me Gusta,” released last September, and BLACKPINK’s November single “Bet You Wanna.”

Cardi recently said fans can expect a follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy sometime this year.