Cardi B, Dua Lipa Enjoy Post-Grammys Chart Boosts

Cardi B and Dua Lipa got big boosts from their performances at the 63rd Grammy Awards last week.

Cardi’s latest single “Up,” part of which she performed as part of a medley, jumped from No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 to No. 1. The track had debuted five weeks earlier at No. 2.

“Up” is the rap star’s fifth No. 1 in the U.S. and her second as the only artist on the song (after “Bodak Yellow” in 2017). Billboard points out that “Up” also has the distinction of being the No. 1 song with the shortest proper one-word title ever.

The Billboard Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streaming and radio airplay.

Cardi didn’t get as big of a boost in Canada, where “Up” is at No. 17.

The No. 1 song in Canada is Lipa’s “Levitating” ft. DaBaby, which moved up five spots after the pair performed it on the Grammys.

On the Hot 100 chart, “Levitating” went up from No. 13 to No. 7. It has spent 24 weeks on the chart and peaked at No. 5.

Other songs that were performed on the Grammys saw small chart rises, including "Leave the Door Open" by Silk Sonic (from No. 4 to No. 2) and "Therefore I Am" by Billie Eilish (No. 17 to No. 15).