Cardi B 'Free' After Lawsuit By Ex-Manager Dismissed

Cardi B tweeted Sunday that it “feels good to be free” after a lawsuit filed two years ago by her former manager was dismissed in court.

The move means royalties that were being held in trust can be paid out.

Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, who was canned by the rap star in early 2018, filed the $10 million U.S. lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, unjust enrichment and defamation. He claimed he discovered the rapper and “played an integral role in developing her music career and public image.”

Cardi fired back with a countersuit in which she alleged Raphael was “deceitful and disloyal” and “a self-serving and controlling personal manager.” She alleged he “unconscionably used his position of trust as a fiduciary to extract a larger portion of [her] earnings.”

Both the lawsuit and her countersuit were dismissed late last week.