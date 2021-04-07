Cardi B 'Going Away For A Very Long Time' To Make 2nd Album

Cardi B says she’s “going away for a very long time” to complete the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy.

In an interview with XXL, the rap star behind hit singles like “WAP” and “Up” blamed the delay on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created,” said Cardi. “Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.’ But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album.”

Cardi said she is anxious to release an album that she can promote and support in person.

“There’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe,” she said.

Cardi said putting out a string of singles made her realize “I have no choice but to put out my album this year.”

Invasion of Privacy debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was named Best Rap Album at the Grammys. In early 2019, it was certified Double Platinum in Canada, representing sales of at least 160,000.