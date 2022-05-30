Cardi B Hilariously Narrates Sinking Yacht

Cardi B went viral this past weekend thanks to her hilarious play-by-play of a sinking yacht.

“It’s sinking! Y’all see that? Y’all see that?! Oh my God,” the rap superstar exclaims in a video clip she shared Saturday on social media. "They can’t do nothing about it? There ain’t no big boat that can save it?

“It’s gone! It’s gone! Bye-bye. Bye.”

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022

Cardi, who is spending the U.S. long weekend in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with her husband Offset, later said in an Instagram Story that there was no one on the yacht went it went down.

The rapper’s over-the-top description of the sinking boat was quickly put on clips of other disasters, including the sinking of the Titanic.