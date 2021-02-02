Cardi B Is Dropping 'UP'

Things are looking “UP” for Cardi B fans.

The rap star shared the news Monday that her new single “UP” will drop on Friday (Feb. 5).

“LETS GOOOOOO!,” Cardi captioned the track’s artwork.

“UP” is the first new music from Cardi since last August’s “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion. She also appeared with Mike Towers on Anitta’s “Me Gusta,” released last September, and BLACKPINK’s November single “Bet You Wanna.”

Cardi has not said when fans can expect a follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy.