Cardi B Lands Starring Role In Comedy Flick

Cardi B will star in the upcoming comedy feature Assisted Living.

“We're excited @IAmCardiB's first lead movie role is WAP = Working At Paramount!,” read a tweet from Paramount Pictures.

The 28-year-old rap star will play Amber, a petty thief who hides from the police and her former crew after a heist goes wrong by disguising herself as a resident at her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Cardi has previously admitted stealing from men she met while working as a stripper. “I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f**k me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them,” she recalled. “That’s what I used to do.”

She later said: “I made the choices that I did at the time because I had very limited options.”

Cardi appeared as herself on two seasons of the VH1 series Love and Hip Hop: New York before releasing her debut album Invasion of Privacy in 2018. She had a cameo in 2019’s Hustlers and a small role in the upcoming Fast & Furious flick F9.