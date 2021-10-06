Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Win Big At BET Hip Hop Awards
Drake went into the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with eight nominations but came up empty, as did fellow Canadian nominees Director X and Kaytranada.
The big winners were Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – whose "WAP" was named Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop Video – and Tyler the Creator, who won Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live Performer.
The BET Hip Hop Awards were handed out in Atlanta on Saturday and were broadcast on Tuesday night.
Check out the winners list below:
Hip Hop Album of the Year
A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator * WINNER
Culture III - Migos
Good News - Megan Thee Stallion
Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled
Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Song of the Year
“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)
“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardo Got Wings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake ft. Lil Durk)
“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)
“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion) * WINNER
“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia ft. Nicki Minaj)
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby * WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator
Best Hip Hop Video
Cardi B, “Up”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” * WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Blxst
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu * WINNER
Best Collaboration
21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft. Drake - “Mr. Right Now”
Bia ft. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” * WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”
Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk - “Back in Blood”
Best Duo or Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Future & Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Baby & Lil Durk * WINNER
Migos
Best Live Performer
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator * WINNER
Lyricist of the Year
Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole * WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas
Best International Flow
Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamã (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (UK) * WINNER
Dave (UK)
Video Director of the Year
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott * WINNER
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Scheme * WINNER
Kaytranada
Producer of the Year
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy * WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator
Hustler of the Year
Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie * WINNER
Yung Bleu
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Cardi B - “Type S**t” (Migos ft. Cardi B)
Drake - “Havin' Our Way” (Migos ft. Drake)
Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z) * WINNER
Lil Durk - “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)
Megan The Stallion - “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion)
Roddy Ricch - “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)
Impact Track
Black Thought - “Thought Vs Everybody”
Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - “We Win”
Meek Mill ft. Lil Durk - “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” * WINNER
Rapsody - “12 Problems”
