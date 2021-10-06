Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Win Big At BET Hip Hop Awards

Drake went into the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards with eight nominations but came up empty, as did fellow Canadian nominees Director X and Kaytranada.

The big winners were Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion – whose "WAP" was named Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Best Hip Hop Video – and Tyler the Creator, who won Hip Hop Album of the Year and Best Live Performer.

The BET Hip Hop Awards were handed out in Atlanta on Saturday and were broadcast on Tuesday night.

Check out the winners list below:

Hip Hop Album of the Year

A Gangsta’s Pain - Moneybagg Yo

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, The Creator * WINNER

Culture III - Migos

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

Khaled Khaled - DJ Khaled

Savage Mode II - 21 Savage & Metro Boomin

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Song of the Year

“Back in Blood,” Produced by YC (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)

“Late At Night,” Produced by Mustard (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now Cry Later,” Produced by G. Ry, Cardo Got Wings, Roget Chahayed & Yung Exclusive (Drake ft. Lil Durk)

“Up,” Produced by Yung DZA, Sean Island, DJ Swanqo (Cardi B)

“WAP,” Produced by Ayo & Keyz (Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion) * WINNER

“Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” Produced By London Jae, Beatgodz, Tee Romano (Bia ft. Nicki Minaj)

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

J. Cole

Lil Baby * WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B, “Up”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP” * WINNER

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

Drake ft. Lil Durk, “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat, “Best Friend”

Best New Hip Hop Artist

Blxst

Coi Leray

Don Toliver

Morray

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu * WINNER

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin ft. Drake - “Mr. Right Now”

Bia ft. Nicki Minaj - “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - “WAP” * WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - “Every Chance I Get”

Drake ft. Lil Durk - “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk - “Back in Blood”

Best Duo or Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Future & Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Baby & Lil Durk * WINNER

Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

DaBaby

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Tyler, the Creator * WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole * WINNER

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nas

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Xamã (Brazil)

Laylow (France)

Gazo (France)

Little Simz (UK) * WINNER

Dave (UK)

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott * WINNER

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Scheme * WINNER

Kaytranada

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy * WINNER

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Tyler, the Creator

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie * WINNER

Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B - “Type S**t” (Migos ft. Cardi B)

Drake - “Havin' Our Way” (Migos ft. Drake)

Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z) * WINNER

Lil Durk - “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty ft. Lil Durk)

Megan The Stallion - “On Me (Remix)” (Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion)

Roddy Ricch - “Lemonade (Remix)” (Internet Money ft. Don Toliver & Roddy Ricch)

Impact Track

Black Thought - “Thought Vs Everybody”

Lil Nas X - “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

Meek Mill ft. Lil Durk - “Pain Away”

Nipsey Hussle ft. Jay-Z - “What It Feels Like” * WINNER

Rapsody - “12 Problems”