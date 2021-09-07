Cardi B, Offset Welcome Baby No. 2

Cardi B and Offset announced Sunday night that they welcomed their second child together.

The baby boy was born Saturday.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” read a statement from the rap couple. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi and Offset went public with the pregnancy at the BET Awards in June.

The couple already has 3-year-old daughter Kulture and Offset has sons Jordan and Kody and daughter Kalea from previous relationships.

Cardi and Offset were married in September 2017. Last September, she filed for divorce in Georgia, seeking physical and legal custody of their daughter. Then, in November, Cardi withdrew her application for divorce.