Cardi B Opens Up About Early Body Image

Cardi B has opened up about early insecurities with her body in a candid conversation with pop superstar Mariah Carey for the March issue of Interview.

“I’m Trini and I’m Dominican, and there’s a lot of Dominicans that look a certain type of way. They have soft, pretty, curly hair,” Cardi explained. “Growing up, guys would ask me weird questions like, 'If you’re Dominican, why is your hair so nappy?’ I used to dye my hair, and people used to be like, ‘Oh, your hair’s so crunchy.’ And it would make me feel so weird.

“I was also really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass, so young boys would be like, ‘Look at your flat ass. You ain’t got no titties.’ And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped.”

The 28-year-old rap star recalled making changes to her body while working as a stripper a decade ago.

“When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done. And then I felt super confident.”

Cardi told Carey she is working on a follow-up to her debut album Invasion of Privacy, which came out in 2018.

“I feel like I’m missing some songs,” she said. “Everybody’s rushing me to put it out, but I don’t know if it’s the right time.”