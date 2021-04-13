Cardi B Partners With Reebok On Apparel Collection

Cardi B announced on Monday that she is launching a collection of apparel in collaboration with Reebok.

“This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident,” the rap star said, in a release. “The waist-snatching tights and curve-hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”

Jackets, tops, tights and bras in sizes 2XS to 4X will go on sale April 23 at 10 a.m. ET on Reebok’s website. Prices range from $45 for the “Cardi B Bralette” to $80 for the “Mesh High-Rise Leggings.”

Last November, Cardi launched the Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection.

Reebok, part of German-owned Adidas, has previously partnered with music stars like Jay-Z, 50 Cent and Alicia Keys.