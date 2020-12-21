Cardi B Plugs 'WAP' Parody Promoting Masks

Cardi B has put her stamp of approval on a parody of her hit “WAP” that promotes wearing masks in public.

Students at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public health in Baltimore recently debuted “WAmP: Wear A mask Please” by Birdi Jay ft. Thee Mental Notes.

“I said, safe and chic / seven days a week / Wear a mask please / Make that COVID curve weak,” raps Sara Pardee of the school’s musical group The Mental Notes.

Cardi took notice of the PSA take on her song and shared it with her 15.7 million Twitter followers.

Watch “WAmP” below: