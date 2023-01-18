Cardi B Reflects On Moment She Learned Of Takeoff's Death

Cardi B has described the moment she and her husband Offset found out his cousin and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff had been killed.

Appearing on The Jason Lee Podcast, Cardi said the couple had planned to attend a Halloween party but decided to stay home because their daughter Kulture was ill.

“We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” she recalled. “Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming, ‘No, no, no!’ And I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ And he was like, ‘Takeoff is dead.’”

Cardi said she smacked Offset and said “Don’t say that!”

She added: “He’s just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was so scared, I was just crying so much. It was terrible."

Takeoff was shot and killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. He was 28.

Police said shots were fired during a dispute over a “lucrative” game of dice but added that Takeoff was not involved and was “an innocent bystander.”

Cardi said Takeoff’s death had a profound impact. “It was just such a sensitive time in my home,” she said. “Everything was so triggering, like any little bad thing and every little this, every little whatever the crap, to me was just so triggering. It was a lot.”