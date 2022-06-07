Cardi B Responds To Complaint About Hits On New Album

Cardi B has clapped back at someone on social media who slammed her plan to include previously-released hits on her highly anticipated sophomore album.

Florida-based music commentator Bobby Foster replied to a tweet about the rap star putting “WAP” and “Up” on her forthcoming album by writing: “I blame the streaming era. Artists just do this to get certifications for their album. I don’t like it.”

According to the Recording Industry Association of America, the inclusion of the hits will factor into the album’s total sales figures.

Cardi B replied to Foster: “Stop trying to act innocent when u know u was trying to pander. Why haven’t you said nothing about other artists who recently put songs b4 the pandemic on their album or people that have to put other people songs on their s**t ..Imagine my biggest song not being on [an] album.”

She wasn’t done. "One more thing my first album I did not had CDs, Merch or bundles just straight fire ….and I had a amazing debut and gave a song that became DIAMOND from it ….F**k you talking about …wash your tongue correctly b4 you talk about who needs streams in this b**ch !”

Foster deleted his tweet and later said he wasn’t targeting Cardi B. “t was a critique of the music industry and how it affects track listing,” he explained.

“WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion was released in 2020 and “Up” dropped last year.

Cardi B has not shared any other details about the follow-up to her 2018 debut album Invasion of Privacy. Last month, she said the collection was being held up by “technical difficulties” that she can’t talk about yet. “It’s nothing like major or crazy," she said. "Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK."