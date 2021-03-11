Cardi B Says Selena Gomez Needs To Do Something 'Edgy'

Cardi B said early Thursday that Selena Gomez needs a “bad bitch era” before stepping away from music.

The rap star was reacting to a Vogue interview in which Gomez admitted she has thought about focusing on producing and acting instead of music. The 28-year-old said “the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”

Gomez said “it’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.”

Cardi weighed in on Twitter.

“I don’t think Selena should retire,” she wrote. "She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. [An] edgy one that no one ever seen her as.

“I would love to give her some ideas.”

Cardi added: “I like Selena tho. I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that. If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these f**kers.”

The “WAP” rapper also offered Gomez some advice on what direction she could take. “A bad bitch era is needed tho,” Cardi opined. “‘A bitch I’m nice sweet girl but I’m a rich bad bitch too.’”