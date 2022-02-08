Cardi B Sets Daughter's Instagram To Private Over Nasty Comments

Cardi B has set her daughter Kulture’s Instagram account to “private” due to a proliferation of nasty comments.

“Haven’t been checking my daughter account but now I’m going to lock her page,” the rap superstar wrote in a tweet she later deleted. “I don’t know wtf is going on but I hope y’all moms die for giving birth to you h** a** weirdos.”

Cardi launched the Instagram account for Kulture, her 3-year-old daughter with Migos rapper Offset, in September 2020. It quickly gained 2.3 million followers.

In the comments on some of the 61 posts, trolls called the little girl “obese,” “kreature” and “a mistake.”

Last month, Cardi won her defamation lawsuit against against Latasha Kebe, a YouTube personality who made false statements about her online.