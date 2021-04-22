Cardi B Shares Advice For Olivia Rodrigo

Cardi B gave chart-topper Olivia Rodrigo some sage advice on Wednesday.

“Don’t let no toxic s**t get to you,” the rapper tweeted at the 18-year-old “Drivers License” singer, “and don’t let nobody restrict you from your voice.”

Cardi’s tweet was in response to a recent interview in which Rodrigo said the “WAP” star is an inspiration. “She gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say and be honest in telling my story,” said Rodrigo.

Cardi replied: “This is so sweet. You doing sooo good for your age.”

It’s not the first time the two music stars have publicly shared positive vibes. When Rodrigo named Cardi’s “Get Up 10” as her favourite rap song during an Instagram Live Q&A, the rapper tweeted: “Such a sweetie pie. I can’t wait to see what she have coming next!”

Rodrigo replied: “love u cardi!!!!!”

The two artists have something special in common – both have spent time at the top of the U.S. singles chart this year. Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” spent eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Cardi’s “Up” was No. 1 in late March.