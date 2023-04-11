Cardi B Shares Concerns About Child Predators

Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday to share her concerns about the safety of children.

“This world is full of predators,” the rap star and mother of two wrote. “They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbours, our school teachers, even people wit money, power & our churches.

"Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t allow people to do to them.”

In a follow-up, Cardi said “from the time you start potty training your kids you should tell them DONT LET nobody touch your privates, enter the bathroom wit you and don’t keep no secrets away from mommy.”

She also tweeted that parents should err on the side of being overprotective. “No sleep overs nothing !!!”

This world is full of predators. They prey on the innocent. The ones who are most unknowing, our children. Predators could be our neighbors, our school teachers, even people wit money ,power & our churches. Constantly talk with your kids about boundaries and what they shouldn’t… — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 10, 2023

It was not initially clear what sparked Cardi to raise the issue but she later retweeted a headline about the Dalai Lama’s apology for kissing a boy and asking him to suck his tongue.

“Man I’m telling yall,” Cardi commented on the bizarre interaction that took place earlier this year in India.

“It was deep in my heart to talk about this cause me & my friend was talkin last night & then the dalai lama thing happen this morning.”

She thanked those who supported her message and said “the people attacking me are just projecting.”