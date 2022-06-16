Cardi B Shares How She Would Have Handled Lizzo Lyric Criticism

Cardi B said Wednesday she would have responded very differently than Lizzo did to criticism of the use of the word “spaz” in a song.

On Monday, Lizzo said she removed the word from her new single “GRRRLS” following complaints on social media – “the result of me listening and taking action.”

Cardi had a different take. “People have called me out for plenty of s**t. Yall do it every week,” she tweeted in a reply to a since-deleted tweet. “SOMETHINGS I apologize for & some things I will tell y’all TO SUCK D**K & personally If I was Lizzo I would of said SMD.”

According to the U.S.-based Merriam-Webster dictionary, “spaz” is an “often offensive” slang word for “spastic” and is used describe “one who is inept.”

But, the word has a different meaning in the UK and Australia, according to reactions on social media.

The UK’s Cambridge Dictionary defines “spaz” as “an offensive way of referring to someone who has cerebral palsy.” The condition is also known as spastic diplegia.