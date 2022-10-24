Cardi B Squashes Beef With Madonna

Cardi B said Sunday she and Madonna are good after blasting the 64-year-old pop icon for comments she made marking the 30th anniversary of her book Sex.

“I talked to Madonna …It was beautiful,” Cardi tweeted. Madonna replied: “I love you … Always have and always will.”

On Saturday, Madonna wrote in an Instagram Story that her groundbreaking book paved the way for other female artists to express their sexuality. “In addition to photos of me naked there were photos of Men kissing Men, Woman kissing Woman and Me kissing everyone,” she wrote. “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked ass and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

She signed off with “You’re welcome b**ches” along with a clown face emoji.

In a series of tweets she later deleted, Cardi B blasted Madonna. “She can make her point without putting clown emojis and getting slick out the mouth,” she wrote. “These icons really become disappointments once u make it in the industry that’s why I keep to myself.”

In a video on the Instagram account of Hollywood Unlocked, Cardi said her feelings were “a little hurt” because she looked up to Madonna.

In 2018, Cardi wrote about meeting Madonna at an Oscar afterparty. “I grew up with my mom listening to Madonna for hours,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I performed ‘Material Girl’ freshman year in High school, listen to her on all my photo shoots to have super confidence and always mentioned her in my interviews. The best part about it is she was everything i thought she would be a Liberal Kick ass feminist b**ch.”