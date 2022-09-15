Cardi B Surprises Students At Her Former School

Cardi B is paying it forward.

The rap star dropped by her former middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday to donate $100,000 U.S. to after school programs.

Cardi B surprised students at I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, which has a little more than 300 students in Grades 6-8.

“This middle school … has a very special place in my heart!! It turned me from an 11 year old girl into a little teenage adult,” the rapper wrote in an Instagram post. “Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK.

“Like a lot of these kids i went thru so much while I was going to school here. Experiences that changed me forever and made me who I am today.”

Cardi B said she hopes her donation will create a program that will help students “stay out the streets or a troubled home and most importantly allow them to learn something that they can take with them through LIFE.”

NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement: “We are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater. Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights.”

In her Instagram post, Cardi B added: “I love being able to help young kids however I can and I can’t waiiiittttt to tell y’all what I’ve been working on for the past two years. It’s something super close to my heart and I can’t wait to share very soon.”