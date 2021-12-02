Cardi B Takes New Role At 'Playboy'

Cardi B has been named Playboy’s first-ever Creative Director In Residence, the company announced Thursday.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family,” the rap star said, in a release. “I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms.”

Playboy said Cardi will provide “artistic direction with co-branded fashion, sexual wellness products, digital editorial content and more.” She will also collaborate with the brand on a collection of merchandise.

“I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!” added Cardi.

Playboy is launching CENTERFOLD, which it describes as “the new home for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.”

Cardi explained: “Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what CENTERFOLD is all about.”