Cardi B Testifies In Defamation Case: 'I Had Suicidal Thoughts'

Cardi B testified Thursday that she was “suicidal” after a popular YouTuber made allegedly false statements about her.

Latasha Kebe is accused of defaming the rap superstar on her YouTube channel unWinewithTashaK and in social media posts. Among the claims Kebe made is that Cardi B contracted herpes and, while working as a stripper, performed a sex act involving a beer bottle.

“Only an evil person could do that s**t,” Cardi B said on the stand during the fourth day of the trial in an Atlanta court, according to reports. "I had suicidal thoughts every single day, to the point that I felt like I was being a burden to my family.

"My mother and husband noticed I wasn’t happy. Every time I woke up I had anxiety."

Cardi B specifically denied that she has herpes.

Under U.S. law, Cardi B must prove that Kebe’s words not only harmed her reputation but that she acted with malice. Her case was bolstered earlier in the trial when Kebe admitted she "dragged" the rapper to stimulate engagement and boost revenues.