Cardi B To Host American Music Awards

Cardi B has signed on to host the American Music Awards later this month.

The rap star’s track “Up” is nominated for Favourite Music Video and Hip-Hop Song and she is vying for Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist. She has five previous wins from 12 nominations.

Olivia Rodrigo tops the list of nominations for this year’s AMAs with seven – but Canada’s The Weeknd is close behind with six. Check out the full list of nominations here.

The AMAs will be handed out Nov. 21 and will air on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website).