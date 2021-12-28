Cardi B Unveils Latest Reebok Collection

Cardi B is ready to drop another collection with Reebok.

The latest Let Me Be… in My World Nighttime offerings are, according to a release, inspired by the New York City skyline and the rap star’s “years of hustling and working towards the level of success and fame she has today.”

The collection includes woven satin jackets ($110), crop tops and leggings ($80-$85) and embroidered fleece robes ($110) – as well as new metallic-look Cardi B x Reebox Classic Leather sneakers for kids and women ($70 - $130).

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique,” Cardi B said, in a release. “I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The new Let Me Be… in My World Nighttime capsule collection goes on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 29 via Reebok.ca.

Cardi B launched an apparel line with Reebok in April and a footwear collection in November 2020.