Carlos Santana Cancels Shows Following Heart Procedure

Carlos Santana has cancelled eight shows in his Las Vegas residency to recover from what his rep described as an “unscheduled heart procedure.”

The 74-year-old guitar legend shared a video message with fans on Wednesday in which he said that his wife Cindy rushed him to hospital last Saturday “because I had this thing happening in my chest.”

Santana explained: “We found out that I needed to take care of it, so I am. So, I’m going to be taking time out for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and I rest and I catch up with my health so that when I play for you, I will play the way I’m used to and give you 150 percent. I wouldn’t show up unless I can do that.”

The musician kicked off An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live at the House of Blues Las Vegas in early November. Although all December shows have been scrapped, Santana plans to return on Jan. 26.

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” read a statement from his management.