Carly Pearce Honoured By Kentucky Hometown

Country star Carly Pearce was honoured Thursday by her Kentucky hometown, Taylor Mill.

The 31-year-old was presented with a key to the city on a day named for her.

Posing with a highway sign that reads “Welcome to Taylor Mill, hometown of country music star Carly Peace,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post: “I convinced my parents at 16 to drop out of high school & leave my home town. Today, that same home town honoured me with ‘Carly Pearce Day,’ a key to the city, being named a ‘Kentucky Colonel’ and 2 of these signs at both ends of the town.

“I truly have no words. This town made me who I am.... I will always [love] you, Taylor Mill.”

Taylor Mill is a city of about 6,604 people, located roughly 20 minutes south of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Last month, Pearce was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry after receiving a surprise invitation from Dolly Parton in June. Pearce tweeted at the time: “Dreams come true… sometimes even better than you dare to dream.”