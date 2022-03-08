Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert Among ACM Awards Winners

Carly Pearce and Miranda Lambert were two of the top winners Monday night at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Pearce was crowned Female Artist of the Year and shared Music Event of the Year with Ashley McBryde for their song "Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

"I truly don't know how to put this into words to you but this is all I've ever wanted to do in the whole world," Pearce said, while accepting Female Artist of the Year. "I feel so honoured just to be a female amongst all of the females that I love so much."

The singer also thanked country radio and fans. "You guys have let me tell my truth and I feel like you've found your truth inside of my songs. I want you to know that country music is everything to me."

Lambert was named Entertainer of the Year and won Video of the Year for her Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)." She accepted the night's top prize from the UK. "I've been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen," Lambert said. "This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it. This is for us."

Song of the Year was "Things a Man Oughta Know" by New Female Artist of the Year winner Lainey Wilson.

Other winners include Brothers Osborne (Duo of the Year), Old Dominion (Group of the Year) and Chris Stapleton (Male Artist of the Year).

Morgan Wallen was on hand to accept Album of the Year for Dangerous: The Double Album, which was released only weeks before the singer was caught on video using a racial slur.

“When I started this album, I was a kid. By the time I put it out, I was a father, and that's become more important to me than anything else,” said Wallen, 28.

“To my son, this album and this award will signify that his daddy was a fighter, and he chased his dreams and worked hard to make them a reality.”

Wallen thanked country radio – and his fans. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said. "I’m blown away by you guys.”

The ACM Awards, live-streamed from Las Vegas, were hosted by Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Performers included Luke Bryan, Chris Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Thomas Rhett and Kane Brown.

Kelly Clarkson paid tribute to Parton with a rendition of her classic “I Will Always Love You.”

Check out the nominees and winners below:

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert *WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Female Artist of the Year

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce *WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Album of the Year

Carly Pearce - 29: Written In Stone

Thomas Rhett - Country Again: Side A

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album *WINNER

Chris Young - Famous Friends

Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert - The Marfa Tapes

Single of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood *WINNER

"You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

"7 Summers - Morgan Wallen

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes

"Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney

"Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson *WINNER

New Female Artist of the Year

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum *WINNER

Elvie Shane

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

The Cadillac Three

Video of the Year

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert *WINNER

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Songwriter of the Year

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy *WINNER

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

"Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown

"Half of My Hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER