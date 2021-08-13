Carly Pearce Reflects On Cleaning Job: 'People Are Nasty!'

Carly Pearce, one of the newest members of the Grand Ole Opry, has reflected on one of her early jobs.

“I cleaned Airbnbs in Nashville for a few years,” the country star told Cody Alan.

The gig gave Pearce some valuable insight into humanity. “People are Nasty! Gross,” she recalled. “The most memorable is just how disgusting people are … I am just telling you, people are nasty. The things that I saw may have scarred me. They don’t care.”

Pearce said cleaning up after strangers “forever changed my thought on how I leave a hotel room, or how I leave an Airbnb, or how I leave a fitting room because somebody has to clean that up.”

The singer, who moved to Nashville from Kentucky when she was 19, said she had to take jobs like that while struggling to make it in Nashville. “I had to pay my rent. I had to get food for my cat,” she remembered.

In 2017, Pearce told iHeartRadio.ca that country music was all she ever wanted to do.

“There are videos of me, when I was four or five, saying I was going to move to Nashville and sing at the Opry,” said Pearce. “So it’s in my DNA.”