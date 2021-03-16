Carly Pearce Says Country Music 'Saved' Her

Carly Pearce said country music helped her cope with her split from husband Michael Ray last October.

“In the midst of so much personal change, and turmoil, and heartache, I still felt so much love from country music," the 30-year-old singer said on the People Every Day podcast. “In my entire life, country music has always been the thing that made me feel understood or ... saved me.

“In the midst of it, fans really understood what they were giving to me.”

At the same time her marriage was ending after only eight months, Pearce had a hit with “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” a duet with Lee Brice. It earned her three CMA Award nominations.

“The biggest thing for me during 2020 was learning that ... it's okay to not be okay,” said Pearce. “Just accept that life is all about moments that are going to either define you or refine you, and refinement's a really beautiful thing.”