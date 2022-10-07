Carly Rae Jepsen, Rufus Wainwright Debut 'The Loneliest Time'

B.C.’s Carly Rae Jepsen has teamed up with Montreal-raised Rufus Wainwright on “The Loneliest Time,” which debuted Friday.

Earlier this week, both artists teased the release by describing it as a disco power ballad with a five-piece string ensemble.

“The Loneliest Time” is the title track of Jepsen’s sixth studio album, due Oct. 21, and follows the singles “Western Wind,” “Beach House” and “Talking to Yourself.” It was penned by Jepsen with Nate Cyphert and Kyle Shearer.

“I’m quite fascinated by loneliness,” Jepsen wrote in an Instagram post in August. “It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it. Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

(Coincidentally, Italian rock band Måneskin has premiered a single titled “The Loneliest” at the same time.)

Jepsen is set to bring The So Nice Tour to Vancouver on Oct. 29.