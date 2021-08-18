Carrie Underwood Blasted For 'Liking' Anti-Mask Video

Carrie Underwood is under fire for seemingly endorsing a conservative commentator’s anti-mask video.

The country singer “liked” a tweet about in which Matt Walsh shared a link to a speech he gave to the Metropolitan Nashville Board of Public Education “against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.”

In the video, Walsh said it was “abusive” to make children wear masks to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommends "indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status."

Underwood and her Canadian husband Mike Fisher – both devout Christians – live outside Nashville with their young sons Isaiah and Jacob.

In April, Fisher told his hometown Peterborough Examiner that he got COVID-19 during a hunting trip and suffered only minor symptoms. “I’ve had it. Almost all of my friends have had it. I know people who have died from it,” he said. “I’m not saying don’t be safe. If you have family members at risk absolutely don’t be reckless but don’t be pushed around or feel bad for exercising your freedom as a Canadian. People have rights and they need to exercise them.”

Reaction to Underwood’s approval of Walsh's video got plenty of reactions on social media.

“It’s not just that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet. It’s that Carrie Underwood liked an anti-mask tweet from Matt Walsh, one of those most negligently histrionic voices on the topic of protecting kids from COVID,” tweeted Jeremy Hooper of GLAAD. “Imagine going out of your way to be apolitical, and then choosing to raise your voice after all these years in support of a true conservative firebrand who believes protecting kids from a virus is child abuse.

“I like Carrie. And I like public health. I sincerely hope this was a mistake or a learning opportunity, not a hardline stance.”

Canadian user @Iriscat tweeted: “I just unfollowed her, love her music but not this.”

Author John Pavlovitz included Underwood in the hashtags of a tweet in which he opined: “If you’re a follower of Jesus and you oppose safeguards to keep other people from getting sick and dying—you’re not a follower of Jesus.”

@Jakeklee23 tweeted: “Girl I hope that your finger slipped on the like button. Matt Walsh is one of the more repulsive humans in this country.”

As of Wednesday morning, Underwood had not “unliked” the tweet nor commented publicly on the backlash.

Not surprisingly, Walsh is loving the attention. “What kind of speech can I give at a school board that might attract a like from Taylor Swift?,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, with tongue firmly in cheek, Walsh wrote: “Carrie Underwood liked my video and now the mob is coming for her. She should know better than to like something that they don't like. This is an unforgivable sin.

“Like anyone else, I am upset and disturbed that Carrie Underwood liked one of my tweets. She should know better than to indirectly endorse the opinions of an extremist and scoundrel such as myself. Her lack of judgment is appalling. I demand that she renounce me and apologize.”