Carrie Underwood Debuts 'Ghost Story'

Carrie Underwood on Friday premiered “Ghost Story,” which she describes as “a different take on a revenge song.”

The country star, in a release, explained: “Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

The track was written by Underwood’s frequent collaborators Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia.

“I have always loved performing songs that tell a story and inspire some kind of cinematic imagery when you hear them,” said Underwood, “and that is definitely true of ‘Ghost Story.’ It creates a mood and a vibe that is different than anything else I’ve recorded before.”

The singer is up for two awards at the Grammys, which will be handed out April 3 in Las Vegas – home of her residency REFLECTION, which resumes on March 23 for 12 more shows. Underwood is also scheduled to perform at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California on April 30.

Underwood, 39, is married to Ontario-born Mike Fisher, with whom she has two sons.

Check out the lyric video for “Ghost Story” below: