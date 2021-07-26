Carrie Underwood Gifts Mickey Guyton's Son With Piano

Carrie Underwood is helping new mom Mickey Guyton hone her son’s musical talent by gifting her with a baby-size piano.

“I was having a rough day when this showed up in my mailbox. Then I opened it up to see that [Carrie Underwood] got my baby a piano!” Guyton captioned a video clip in which five-month-old Grayson plays with the instrument.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart. To watch him light up as he plays is the heart explosion I didn't know I needed.”

Underwood, who has two sons with Canadian husband Mike Fisher, responded: “Oh, I’m so glad he likes it! Figured it was a good bet that he’s musical. What a cutie!”

Guyton and husband Grant Savoy welcomed Grayson in February. “The hardest and most beautiful thing I have ever done,” the singer captioned a photo of the swaddled baby.