Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Heading To Las Vegas?

Are Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan going to have Las Vegas residencies?

The country stars appear in a new promotional video for Resorts World Las Vegas, which is scheduled to open June 24. The complex includes the 5,000-capacity The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

If so, these will be the first residencies for Underwood and Bryan.

Country stars who have signed up for residencies in Vegas include Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn, Lady A, Keith Urban and Garth Brooks.

Also hinting at new residencies by showing up in the video are Céline Dion and Katy Perry. Tiësto and Zedd, who have previously-announced deals with Resort World’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayo Dayclub, also appear in the video.

“With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in a release.

Clark County hopes to increase indoor capacity in Las Vegas from 50 percent to 80 percent and cut social distancing in half beginning May 1.