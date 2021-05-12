Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan Heading To Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan are heading to Las Vegas.

It was announced Wednesday that the country stars will perform at the new 5,000-capacity The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

It will be the first Vegas residencies for both.

Underwood is scheduled to do six shows in December and Bryan is set for six shows in February 2022.

Also announced were performances by Canadian singer Céline Dion and pop star Katy Perry. All four music stars teased their Resorts World shows in a promotional video that debuted last month.

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public starting May 24 at 1 p.m. EST.