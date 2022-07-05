Carrie Underwood Shares Pics From Her Performance With Guns N' Roses

Carrie Underwood on Sunday shared another set of photos from her performances with rock band Guns N' Roses in London.

"Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses!," the country star captioned the images. “Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! … Until next time…”

Underwood joined Axl Rose and his band on stage during their concerts on Friday and Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to perform “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City.”

On Instagram, Underwood posted a batch of photos and wrote: “Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends! Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!

She added: “I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes! How did I get so lucky?”

At the end of April, Rose joined Underwood on stage during her set at the Stagecoach festival in California to perform the same two Guns N' Roses songs.

“Best. Night. Of. My. Life!!! I am still freaking out!!!,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you, Axl, for making this lifelong dream come true!!! You rocked that @stagecoach stage harder than anyone has ever rocked it before!”