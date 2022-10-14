Carrie Underwood Spoofs 'Full House' To Launch Tour

Carrie Underwood had a little fun to mark the kick-off her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off this weekend.

The country star and members of her band shared a video on TikTok in which they spoof the opening of the ‘80s-‘90s sitcom Full House.

“Back for another season of Full Bus starting this Saturday! Meet the cast!,” Underwood captioned the clip, which is set to a version of the familiar theme song “Everywhere You Look.”

Musicians Ed Eason, Chad Jeffers, Mark Childers and Seth Rausch and backing vocalist Sydni Perry are among those featured in the video.

“This is amazing!!!,” commented Jodie Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on Full House.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour starts Saturday in South Carolina and runs until Nov. 19 and then resumes in February with dates scheduled until March 17. There are no Canadian stops on the tour, which was announced in May – when public health measures to control the spread of COVID-19 were still in place in Canada.

Underwood and her Canadian husband Mike Fisher are devout Christians and, in August 2021 she came under fire for appearing to endorse a conservative commentator's anti-mask video. Last November, Fisher wrote about vaccines in an Instagram post: “I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience … This is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that.”