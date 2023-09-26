Carrie Underwood To Headline Hamilton's Grey Cup Music Festival

Carrie Underwood has been announced as the headliner for this year's Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival in Hamilton, Ontario.

The festival will run from November 16 to 19, featuring both free and ticketed events with different programming each night, including the OLG Stage in Niagara Falls on the Thursday night, the FirstOntario Centre on the Friday night (headlined by Carrie Underwood), FirstOntario Centre on the Saturday night, closing with Sunday’s Neighbourhood Block Party, ahead of the Grey Cup Final at Tim Hortons Field that evening.

In addition, a event titled "Fan Central" will take place in downtown Hamilton on James Street, featuring a variety of live entertainment throughout the four days, courtesy of SuperCrawl.

Underwood’s performance on November 17 will mark her first concert in Hamilton since 2016.

In a statement, Matt Afinec, President & Chief Operating Officer, Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group expressed the city’s excitement to have Underwood back again. “Hamilton and the surrounding region represent more than our industrial roots. There is also a love of artistic pursuits here, including a deep devotion to music of all types. Combining a music festival with a football festival is our way of signaling that we want to celebrate all that Hamilton is today.”

Tickets for the Carrie Underwood concert will go on sale to the general public on September 30 at 10AM EST and can be purchased here.