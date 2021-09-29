Cassette With John Lennon Interview, Unreleased Song Sells
A cassette with a John Lennon interview and an unreleased song sold at auction in Denmark on Tuesday for nearly $54,000.
The tape has a 33-minute interview that four Danish teens recorded with Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono on Jan. 5, 1970. There is also audio of the couple singing “Give Peace a Chance” and a song titled “Radio Peace.”
Lennon and Ono were in Denmark because her ex-husband Anthony Cox lived there with their daughter Kyoko.
The cassette, which came with photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teens interviewed the former Beatle, was expected to fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 kroner ($40,000 to $44,000).
A spokesperson for Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer in Copenhagen said he could not reveal the buyer’s identity but said the item was purchased from “abroad.”
Artist Radio
Listen to music from John Lennon & Yoko Ono