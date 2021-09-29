Cassette With John Lennon Interview, Unreleased Song Sells

A cassette with a John Lennon interview and an unreleased song sold at auction in Denmark on Tuesday for nearly $54,000.

The tape has a 33-minute interview that four Danish teens recorded with Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono on Jan. 5, 1970. There is also audio of the couple singing “Give Peace a Chance” and a song titled “Radio Peace.”

Lennon and Ono were in Denmark because her ex-husband Anthony Cox lived there with their daughter Kyoko.

The cassette, which came with photos and a copy of the school newspaper for which the teens interviewed the former Beatle, was expected to fetch between 200,000 and 300,000 kroner ($40,000 to $44,000).

A spokesperson for Bruun Rasmussen Auctioneer in Copenhagen said he could not reveal the buyer’s identity but said the item was purchased from “abroad.”