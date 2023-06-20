CCMA Awards Coming To CTV

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced Tuesday a partnership with Bell Media that will bring its annual awards show to CTV.

“We are thrilled to have Bell Media as the official broadcast and content partner for the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week 2023,” said CCMA president Amy Jeninga, in a release. “Bell Media has demonstrated such a passion for our genre, the country music community, and our awards show property, which both impacts and aligns with our dedication and commitment to entertain, celebrate, and innovate for our audience.

“Bell Media’s enthusiasm and support across all of their platforms nationally, while sharing our vision is incredibly exciting for us.”

Bell Media (parent company of this website) owns iHeartRadio’s Pure Country stations across Canada.

The 2023 CCMA Awards will air live from Hamilton, Ont. on CTV and stream on CTV.ca and the CTV app on Sept. 16. Performers announced so far include Dean Brody, The Reklaws, Josh Ross and Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale to the general public June 22 at 10 a.m. ET.

Pure Country listeners can enter to win a trip to the CCMA Awards.