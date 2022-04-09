Céline Dion, Chantal Kreviazuk Show Support For Ukraine

Canadian singers Céline Dion and Chantal Kreviazuk have added their voices to the chorus of people calling for more support for Ukrainians displaced by the Russian invasion.

On Friday, Dion shared a video message on social media directed at world leaders who are attending a pledging event in Poland on Saturday.

“We need you now, more than ever before, to answer the call from everyone – activists, advocates and volunteers who are working to support refugees from Ukraine and around the world,” said Dion.

“You'll need to decide how much support you'll be able to give to these people who have been forced to leave their homes, their country, their loved ones. Please. Stand up for these refugees everywhere and give every bit of financial support that you can.”

Also sharing messages were Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, U2’s Bono and Edge, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Ozzy Osbourne and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

On March 28th, Kreviazuk performed a special benefit concert for Unite With Ukraine in Toronto that raised $350,000 for supplies for freedom fighters.

“This show was not publicly announced. It was emails, texts, and calls to friends and family and contacts we thought may be a fit,” the singer explained in an Instagram post on Saturday. “The evening will resonate in my heart forever for it's #compassion #gracefulness #simplicity #solidarity #community [and] #humility.

“So many souls heeded the call to action and my heart is FULL! Thank you.”

Kreviazuk has Ukrainian ancestry via her great grandparents Nicolas Kreviazuk and Annie Uskiw, who settled in Canada in the early 1900s.

“Putin’s bombardment of innocent civilians is an act of genocide and terrorism,” she said, in a video message. “We must unite with Ukraine in this fight for freedom.”