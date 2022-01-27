Céline Dion Gushes About Son René-Charles On His 21st Birthday

Céline Dion marked the 21st birthday of her son René-Charles Angélil on Tuesday with a throwback photo on Instagram.

"21 years of dreams have already passed. We gave you life… Thank you very much for giving us the wonderful gift of becoming your parents,” Dion captioned a photo showing her holding her newborn son while husband René Angélil looks on.

“Since that day, I’ve been thriving as I watch you grow. Your intelligence, your generosity, your courage, and your great sensitivity never cease to move me. We guided you from our dreams, by holding your hand. Keep exploring and above all, listen to your heart knowing that you are always carried by our love, so that now your own dreams can come true.”

The proud mom ended the message: “Happy Birthday René-Charles! Have fun my darling… We adore you! T.V.E.C. - Dad, Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…”

René-Charles Angélil records rap music as Big Tip.

Dion is also mom to 11-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy. René Angélil died of cancer in 2016.