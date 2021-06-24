Céline Dion Had 'Nothing To Do' With Golden Knights Pic

Céline Dion said Thursday she is not responsible for a photo in which she appears to be wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights helmet and jersey.

The pic, which was Photoshopped using a publicity photo for her 2007 album Taking Chances, was displayed on the scoreboard screen inside T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ahead of Game 5 of the NHL semifinals.

Tweeting at Quebecers celebrating a provincial holiday, Dion added, in French: “By the way, I have nothing to do with his photo….And you know what photo I’m talking about!”

Noovo Info (part of the same parent company as this website) reported Wednesday that a rep for Dion confirmed they were not contacted by the Golden Knights about the photo, which has been used in previous pre-shows.

Dion’s implied support for the Golden Knights came as a blow to Montreal Canadiens fans, who took to social media to blast the singer as a traitor.

Dion was born in the Montreal suburb of Charlemagne but has lived in Henderson, Nevada – roughly 25 km southeast of Las Vegas, since 2002. The singer has shown her support for both teams.