Céline Dion Had 'Nothing To Do' With Golden Knights Pic
Céline Dion said Thursday she is not responsible for a photo in which she appears to be wearing a Las Vegas Golden Knights helmet and jersey.
The pic, which was Photoshopped using a publicity photo for her 2007 album Taking Chances, was displayed on the scoreboard screen inside T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas ahead of Game 5 of the NHL semifinals.
Tweeting at Quebecers celebrating a provincial holiday, Dion added, in French: “By the way, I have nothing to do with his photo….And you know what photo I’m talking about!”
Noovo Info (part of the same parent company as this website) reported Wednesday that a rep for Dion confirmed they were not contacted by the Golden Knights about the photo, which has been used in previous pre-shows.
Dion’s implied support for the Golden Knights came as a blow to Montreal Canadiens fans, who took to social media to blast the singer as a traitor.
Dion was born in the Montreal suburb of Charlemagne but has lived in Henderson, Nevada – roughly 25 km southeast of Las Vegas, since 2002. The singer has shown her support for both teams.
We're everything we are— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) May 23, 2018
because Celine loves usssss pic.twitter.com/yWFg13Kxzw
Duo légendaire. 😎— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 21, 2020
Iconic duo.
📸: Patrick Beaudry#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5JJtyxczLH
