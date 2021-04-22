Céline Dion Hints At New Vegas Residency

Does Céline Dion have a new home for a Las Vegas residency?

The Canadian singer, who performed a total of 1,144 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during residencies that ran from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2019, appears in a new promotional video for Resorts World Las Vegas.

The complex, which is scheduled to open on June 24, includes the 5,000-capacity The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas.

On Twitter, Dion said only that she "had so much fun filming" the commercial.

Also hinting at new residencies by showing up in the video are Katy Perry and country stars Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood. None of the three have had residences in Vegas.

Tiësto and Zedd, who have previously-announced deals with Resort World’s Zouk Nightclub and Ayo Dayclub, also appear in the video.

“With stunning visuals and special appearances from A-list entertainers, the commercial gives a peek into the incredible experiences that await when our doors open this June,” said Scott Sibella, president of Resorts World Las Vegas, in a release.

Clark County hopes to increase indoor capacity in Las Vegas from 50 percent to 80 percent and cut social distancing in half beginning May 1.