Céline Dion, Katy Perry Announce Las Vegas Shows

Céline Dion is returning to Las Vegas – along with Katy Perry and country stars Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Dion will do 10 performances of a brand new show at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas between Nov. 5 and 20.

“We’re so happy that Céline has decided to return to Las Vegas in this beautiful new theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas” said John Meglen president and co-CEO of Concerts West.

Dion performed a total of 1,144 shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace during residencies that ran from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2019,

The Canadian singer will be followed by Underwood’s run of six shows in December and eight performances by Perry starting Dec. 29. Bryan will do six shows in February 2022.

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public starting May 24 at 1 p.m. EST.

All four music stars teased their Resorts World shows in a promotional video that debuted last month.