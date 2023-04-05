Céline Dion Lists Late Mother's Home For $2.4M

The former home of Céline Dion’s mother Thérèse Dion was listed Monday for just under $2.4 million.

The three-bedroom home boasts nearly 5,000 square feet of living space (including a sewing room) and sits on a 20,328-square-foot lot on the shore of Rivière des Mille Îles in the Saint-Rose neighbourhood of Laval, roughly 35 km north of downtown Montreal.

Built in 2002, the two-level home on a quiet cul-de-sac on Thérèse-Casgrain St. includes a 24’ x 24’ solarium overlooking 87 feet of riverfront. There is also a two-car garage.

Thérèse Dion died in 2020 at 92. Her famous daughter is the registered owner of the property, according to municipal records.

Christine Giguere of RE/MAX Platine has the listing.

In 2016, Céline Dion sold her castle-like mansion on a private island between Laval and Boisbriand for a whopping $25.5 million after more than two years on the market. The following year, she sold her oceanfront mansion in Jupiter, Florida for $28 million U.S. – well below its original list price of $70 million U.S.